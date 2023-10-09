Manipal Academy of Higher Education announces special corner in library for writings of Indian diplomats

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], October 9 : The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has announced the creation of a special corner for writings by Indian diplomats at its library, on the occasion of the 77th Indian Foreign Service Day.

A list of books written by Indian diplomats since the creation of the Indian Foreign Service has been prepared over the years by poet-diplomat Abhay K. which is available in the public domain.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education located in Manipal, Karnataka is a place of higher learning that hosts a rich multi-storeyed library where international students from many countries come to study.

Speaking about the importance of creating a corner of books written by Indian diplomats, Lt. Gen. MD Venkatesh, VC, MAHE said, "We are delighted to announce on the occasion of 77th Indian Foreign Service Day to create a special corner for writings by Indian diplomats. I think our students will greatly benefit from reading these books which cover a variety of subjects from statecraft, foreign policy to poetry, novels and memoirs."

Speaking about this welcome initiative of MAHE, Manipal poet-diplomat Abhay K said - "Indian diplomats have contributed significantly in creating a better understanding about India in the world and a better understanding of the world in India through their writings. As we celebrate the 77th IFS Day today, it's a matter of great pride and satisfaction to learn that Manipal Academy of Higher Education has decided to create a special corner at its library in Manipal to honour the rich legacy of writings by Indian diplomats."

The Indian Diplomats' writing corner will be updated from time to time in consultation with the IFS Association and the Association of Indian Diplomats.

