Manmohan Singh was a true friend of Nepal: Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 29 : The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arzu Rana Deuba, on Sunday signed the 'Book of Condolence' at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, and called former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh "a true friend of Nepal."

Dr Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26.

Taking to X, Deuba acknowledged Dr Singh's contributions as a leader and his friendship with Nepal and further emphasised that his support for democracy and development in Nepal would be remembered by the Nepali people.

"Today I registered my heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, in the Book of Condolence at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu. Dr. Singh was a visionary leader and a true friend of Nepal. He will always be cherished by Nepali people for his support to democracy & development," she said on X.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy.

On Saturday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries.

The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Singh's mortal remains were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks.

