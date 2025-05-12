Mansoor bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation at 37th meeting of GCC National Olympic Committee Presidents

Al Asimah Governate [Kuwait], May 12 : Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, led the UAE delegation participating in the 37th meeting of the Presidents of the Olympic Committees of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries hosted by Kuwait.

The UAE delegation included Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of The Executive Office; Dr Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait; Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee; and Noura Hassan Al Jasmi, Board Member of the Committee.

The meeting approved the UAE's proposal to host the inaugural Sports Law and Management Conference in 2026, which is based on themes proactively developed by the National Olympic Committee. These include: the Olympic Charter - between the present and the future (legislative amendments and their impact on sports governance and management); sports management in the digital age (legal challenges and prospects for smart governance); the future of sports legislation (balancing integrity and regulatory independence); dispute resolution in Olympic sports (sports arbitration and contemporary legislation); financing and transparency in Olympic sport (legal frameworks and investment governance); and legal challenges within the framework of the Olympic Charter.

It was also agreed to encourage active participation by GCC member states in the conference through the submission of research papers and case studies showcasing distinguished legal and administrative practices across the region. Discussions addressed funding strategies for the event, underscoring the importance of partnerships with private sector entities and government institutions to ensure a globally recognised conference delivered to the highest professional standards. The use of advanced technologies in the organisation of the event was also endorsed, including interactive applications, live streaming, and digital platforms to broaden engagement and maximise impact.

The meeting further endorsed coordination between the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the UAE, in its capacity as Presiding Country for the forthcoming term and represented by the National Olympic Committee, to determine the date and venue for the 38th meeting of Presidents of the GCC Olympic Committees. This meeting will be preceded by the preparatory session of the Executive Office.

As part of the proceedings of the 37th meeting, The Executive Office and relevant committees were mandated to review the final report of the 3rd GCC Beach Games, hosted by the Sultanate of Oman. The report will be assessed for its technical and organisational aspects, challenges, and recommendations, with appropriate actions to follow.

The meeting also approved the State of Qatar as host of the 4th GCC Sports Games in 2026 and emphasised the need for comprehensive technical and logistical support from the Gulf Olympic Committees to the host nation. It further underlined the importance of enhancing women's participation, in line with the principles of inclusivity and equality across GCC sporting competitions.

The request submitted by the Kuwait Olympic Committee to host the 2nd GCC Youth Games in 2028 was also approved, with emphasis placed on strict adherence to age-related technical regulations to ensure fairness and competitive balance among participating nations. The meeting also highlighted the importance of incorporating educational and cultural programmes alongside the Games, wherever feasible, to reinforce sportsmanship and Olympic values among youth. Support for female participation was likewise reaffirmed, in keeping with the GCC's broader commitment to empowering young Gulf women in sport.

The Planning, Coordination and Follow-up Committee was authorised to continue preparations for the schedule of upcoming GCC multi-sport events for the years 2029 to 2032, ensuring alignment with international and regional sports calendars.

Attendees also examined ways to maximise the impact of the Unified Digital Platform for Gulf Women's Sports, with the aim of ensuring its sustained success. The meeting approved the provision of full support from the Olympic Committees of the GCC member states, enabling the platform to fulfil its objectives. Member states will provide the platform's executive committee with all necessary data related to its digital identity, along with information on sports facilities and tourism landmarks across the GCC. These will serve as key components in promoting sports tourism among platform users.

The meeting further approved the organisation of the Gulf Women's Sports Hackathon as an annual or periodic initiative under the supervision of the Advisory Committee for Women's Sports. The initiative seeks to foster innovation in the sector and promote participation by multidisciplinary teams from member states.

Participants will receive support in the form of training and engagement opportunities, including workshops and advisory sessions conducted during the hackathon to guide projects and encourage knowledge exchange among experts. Awards will be presented to winning entries, and viable solutions will be supported for implementation at the GCC level. The results of the hackathon will be documented, and innovative ideas disseminated through digital platforms to enhance visibility and long-term impact.

Sheikh Mansoor later attended a cultural and folklore event held at the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre. (WAM/ANI)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor