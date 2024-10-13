Mansoor Bin Mohammed visits UAE's Lebanon Relief Centre at Expo City Dubai

Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, visited the relief aid collection centre for the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" campaign at Expo City Dubai today.

Launched in solidarity with the people of Lebanon affected by the ongoing crisis, the national campaign aims to collect donations from the public in collaboration with humanitarian and charitable organisations.

The initiative was launched under the directives of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the guidance of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and the supervision of Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

During the visit, Mansoor bin Mohammed was accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and was briefed on the efforts of volunteers and organisers supporting the campaign. Over 4,000 volunteers gathered at Expo City Dubai to assemble more than 10,000 emergency relief kits.

Launched last Tuesday, the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" campaign, running until Monday, 21st October, seeks to deliver urgent relief packages to Lebanon, addressing critical humanitarian needs amid the country's ongoing crisis.

Mansoor said the campaign is a testament to the UAE's national values of solidarity and compassion and its commitment to humanitarian efforts aimed at supporting vulnerable communities. He emphasised that the country's leadership places great importance on helping nations facing adversity, ensuring aid reaches those most in need around the world.

Mansoor further said the campaign reflects the UAE's solidarity with the Lebanese people, and the deep ties between the two nations, particularly in these challenging circumstances.

Dubai Cares is managing the relief aid collection with volunteers from diverse nationalities, in collaboration with donors and business leaders in Dubai.

In addition to Expo City Dubai, the relief package collection and packing campaign will also be held on Sunday, October 13 at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal (Building 1) and on Saturday, October 19, at Expo Centre Sharjah. (ANI/WAM)

