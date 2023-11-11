Mansour bin Zayed participates in Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh

Riyadh [UAE], November 11 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, led the UAE delegation to the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on the developments in Gaza, which was inaugurated by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, their heads of government and representatives participated in the summit in the presence of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC); alongside a representative of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The joint summit of the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was held to discuss the serious developments witnessed in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

During their speeches, the summit participants agreed on the priority of an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza, protecting civilians and opening safe humanitarian corridors to ensure the delivery of urgent relief and medical aid by enabling the relevant relief organisations. They also stressed the need to avoid spreading violence in the region.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed later left the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following his participation in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit.(ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor