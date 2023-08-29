Manuj Sharma's off-screen equation with Rajkummar reflected on-screen in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Mumbai, Aug 29 Actor Manuj Sharma, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, has said that his on-screen friendship with his co-actor and Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao is a reflection of the genuine equation that the two shared off-screen.

In the series, Manuj plays one of the henchmen of the Ghanchi gang, a mafia group that deals with opium. His character soon becomes a close friend of Rajkummar’s character of Tipu, who joins the gang to avenge his best friend’s murder by Gulshan Devaiah’s character of ‘4 cut Atmaram’.

Talking about his camaraderie with Rajkummar, Manuj told IANS, “Being a part of 'Guns and Gulaabs' has truly been an amazing journey. The camaraderie I shared with Raj Kummar Bhai on set was something special. His ability to adapt and our seamless give-and-take approach during scenes added an authentic touch to our performances.”

He further mentioned, “Our characters' on-screen friendship was a reflection of the genuine equation we had off-screen, making the show not just about acting, but about the real connections and shared moments that brought it to life. Also, with the guidance of my favourite director Raj & DK, the journey had been really incredible. It's an achievement for me as to work with them has always been in my wish list.”

He also recently shared a post on his social media about his experience of shooting the series. Sharing an array of pictures from the making of the show, he wrote in the caption, “I got to spend an incredible time on the sets of ‘Guns and Gulaabs’. What a great learning it has been. Thank you @rajanddk sir for having me. Ready to trade some secrets from the sets (sci)”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor