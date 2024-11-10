"Many countries nervous about US after presidential elections, India not one of them": EAM Jaishankar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday emphasizing India's confidence in its ties with the US despite global concerns, highlighted PM Narendra Modi's rapport with successive US Presidents and his ability to build strong relationships ranging from from Barack Obama to Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group Scholarships Programme in Mumbai, Jaishankar was asked about the impact of the recent presidential election in the United States on Indo-US relations, especially considering Prime Minister Modi's strong personal rapport with President-elect Trump.

"...The Prime Minister was among the first three calls I think that President Trump took. Prime Minister Modi has actually built rapport across multiple presidents. When he first came to DC, Obama was the president, then it was Trump, then it was Biden. So, you know, for him, there's something natural in terms of how he forges those relationships. So, that's helped hugely," Jaishankar said in his response.

The foreign minister further highlighted India's position, noting that unlike many other countries India is not anxious about the latest outcome of the US presidential elections.

"And I think, the changes in India have helped as well. I know today a lot of countries are nervous about the US. Let's be honest about it. We are not one of them," Jaishankar added.

Meanwhile, Aditya Birla group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla expressed optimism about Donald Trump's presidency, citing a "very positive experience" during his previous term and also highlighted Trump as "pro-industry."

Addressing reporters, Birla said, "Going by the past experience when he (Donald Trump) was the President of the United States, it was a very positive experience. He is very pro-industry. We as Aditya Birla Group are the largest investors from India in the US. We have about 15 billion dollars invested in the US. He is very positively inclined towards India and has a great bond with PM Modi..."

Trump secured a second term in the White House after winning the US presidential election on November 5 against Vice President Kamala Harris, marking a significant comeback following his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Following the Republican candidate's victory, PM Modi held a telephone conversation with Trump on November 6 and warmly congratulated Trump on his re-election as the President as well as the Republican Party's success in the Congressional elections.

PM Modi highlighted that Trump's spectacular and resounding victory reflected the deep trust of the American people in his leadership and vision.

Reflecting on the positive momentum of the India-US partnership during President Trump's first term, the PM recalled their memorable interactions, including the Howdy Modi event in Houston in September 2019 and the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad during President Trump's visit to India in February 2020.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi had said in a post on X.

PM Modi and Donald Trump share warm and friendly ties. The bonhomie between the two leaders had seen the coming together of India and the US on various global issues. The two leaders have held positive deliberations and met several times to give a boost to the India-US ties.

