Many feared dead after bus overturns, bursts into flames in Uganda

Kampala, May 6 Many people are feared dead after a passenger bus lost control and burst into flames in the central Ugandan district of Buikwe.

Michael Kananura, spokesperson for the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, said in a statement issued here that dozens of people lost their lives after a bus collided with a commercial motorcycle -- commonly known as boda boda -- lost control, and caught fire at Makindu trading centre on Monday evening.

According to police, the bus was travelling from Kampala, the capital, to the eastern district of Soroti, along the highway linking Kisoga with Nyega, when the fatal accident occurred at around 5 p.m. local time, according to Xinhua news agency.

"It (bus) overturned and caught fire, resulting in the loss of lives," said Kananura. "We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

He said passengers with multiple injuries have been rushed to Kawolo Hospital, St. Francis Lwanga Hospital in Buikwe District, and other nearby health facilities to receive medical attention.

"Police and emergency services are on the scene, working to extinguish the fire and retrieve the bodies of those who perished in the crash," Kananura said.

Eyewitnesses posted pictures and videos of the scene, while local media reported that more than 40 people could have been killed after the flames engulfed the bus.

The bus was reportedly carrying more than 70 passengers at the time of the accident.

Earlier on Thursday, at least five people were killed and five others seriously injured in a road accident in the eastern district of Kibuku, local police said.

The fatal crash occurred after a commuter passenger taxi rammed into a stationary truck at Tirinyi, along the Iganga-Mbale road at around 5 p.m. local time, Wilfred Kyempasa, Bukedi North regional police spokesperson, said in a statement.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the truck was parked on the pedestrian walkway and was being loaded with papyrus. The taxi travelling from the Iganga side rammed into the rear of the truck," said Kyempasa. "Five people, including two male adults, one female adult, and two female juveniles, all passengers aboard the taxi, died instantly."

According to Kyempasa, police have launched investigations and inquiries to establish the cause of the accident, which was reportedly due to speeding.

Kyempasa said the injured are receiving treatment at various health facilities.

