Many of Russia's senior military officials disappeared from public eye

Kiev, March 24 The disappearance of Russia's senior military officials from the public eye is an indication that the Russian government is looking to lay blame for the military failure in Ukraine, said Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

"Currently, they (Russian officials) are trying to find out who is to blame for Russia entering into this risky venture (the war in Ukraine) without having any information about our country. Their government structures are currently implicated in assigning blame (for Russia's military failure in Ukraine). The FSS (Federal Security Service), Russia's principal security agency and successor to the USSR's KGB are pointing their finger at the military for not having done their job well, and the military says that other structures are to blame," he said, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

Danilov said that it is not only Sergey Shoigu, Russia's Minister of Defence, who is missing, but also many other Russian generals from whom there has recently been no communication.

"They have already replaced many of the generals. They believe that they will begin an offensive on our territory with fresh forces. I can say that this will not help them," Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine stressed.

He also stated that President Vladimir Putin of Russia "has destroyed the Russian Federation" over the 22 years of his rule.

"What is happening today is the destruction of the Russian Federation carried out by its president. No one was bothering them, they have destroyed themselves in these 22 years," Danilov claims.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor