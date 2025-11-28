Many things to change in how construction works, safety measures in Hong Kong: Advisor to French expatriates

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Councillor for French Citizens Abroad representing France in Hong Kong and Macau, Marc Guyon, on Friday described the devastating fire at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong's Tai Po district as "very sad", while calling for major improvements in construction practices and safety standards in the region.

Speaking toon the sidelines of the Global Patriots Meet 2025 in New Delhi, Guyon, who is also an advisor to French expatriates for Hong Kong and Macau, expressed his condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

Guyon confirmed that some French-Hong Kong couples resided in similar buildings but escaped harm, thanks to swift alerts from the French consular network.

"That was very sad. My thoughts go out to the victims and their families. I know there have been some French-Hong Kong couples living in these places. Fortunately, nothing happened to them because the French system in Hong Kong is very strong to alarm everyone," the Councillor said.

"I think there are many things to change in how construction works and in safety measures... It's a very developed place, but there's always room for improvement. I think we have a lot to learn from what happened," he added, stressing the need for introspection in the matter.

The French advisor's remark comes after a fire, which broke out at an apartment complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday, killing 128 people as of Friday, with as many as 200 people still missing.

According to CNN, citing Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang, at least 79 people were injured in the fire, which rapidly spread through multiple buildings in a public housing estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po neighbourhood.

The Councillor was referring to the dangers of the bamboo scaffolding and safety netting, which was fully wrapped around the apartment complex undergoing renovation, a traditional construction method widely used across Hong Kong.

Authorities are now investigating whether flammable materials used in the renovation, including polystyrene boards found blocking windows, may have accelerated the spread of the blaze, as reported by CNN.

Hong Kong Police on Thursday arrested three men linked to the renovation project on suspicion of "gross negligence".

Though still common, bamboo scaffolding is being phased out in favour of metal alternatives under new government guidelines due to safety concerns, CNN reported.

However, the Hong Kong Labour Department recorded 24 deaths linked to bamboo scaffolding between 2018 and August 2025.

The Wednesday blaze is feared to be Hong Kong's deadliest fire in nearly 30 years, according to CNN.

