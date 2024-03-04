"Maoists thrive on upheaval, can't remain stable": Nepal PM after switching coalition

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 4 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal justified his change of coalition, stating that political upheavals are in the 'nature' of the Maoist ideology of the Himalayan nation.

Addressing an event organised in Kathmandu, two hours before the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet with three ministers, Dahal forewarned that the country would continue to experience such political instability.

"A new upheaval has been witnessed in Nepali politics...The Maoist (Centre) Party, in terms of principles and behaviour, cannot remain silent like a pool, it is like a flowing river, a roaring river. It thrives on continuation and cannot remain stable. It brings disorder, creates new scenarios and moves forward," Dahal said, referring to the latest round of coalition change seen overnight.

The event was attended by hundreds of supporters of the communist party, including the families of those killed during the decade-long insurgency.

"Until my last breath, the country will experience instability. Many attempts were made by reactionary forces to encircle me but I have been breaking it and will continue to break it," Dahal added.

Dahal, Nom de guerre Prachanda, who is also the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre, ended the coalition with the Nepali Congress allying with KP Sharma Oli-led CPN-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML).

Earlier in December 2022, Dahal and Oli had forged an alliance that lasted only for three months and collapsed right before the presidential election last year.

Within a year, the two communist leaders have again united to form a coalition seconded by the Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane, the former Home Minister who had to step down after being found to be holding dual citizenship. Along with this, the Janata Samajbadi Party also has supported the new coalition forged last evening.

Dahal has always been at the forefront of Nepali politics, as he manages to remain afloat in any sort of coalition. Ever since the Maoists entered mainstream politics after the 2006, People's Movement II, the Maoist Centre has always been sitting on the ruling coalition bench of the parliament.

Despite having a mere 32 seats in the House of Representatives, Dahal managed to kick off the largest seat owing to the Nepal Congress remaining in power, switching the coalition.

As per the agreement reached between Oli and Dahal, the two will share two years term each until the next general election in 2025.

On Monday, in his preliminary round of new cabinet formation, Dahal inducted three ministers from the recently formed ruling coalition and administered an oath of office and secrecy at the President's Office in Shital Niwas.

Padam Giri from the CPN-UML, Hit Bahadur Tamang from the CPN-Maoist Centre, and Dol Prasad Aryal (DP) from the Rastriya Swatantra Party were sworn in today. President Ramchandra Poudel administered the oath to the newly appointed ministers on Monday evening. The trio assumed their roles as ministers without portfolios.

As Dahal embarks on his new journey with a new alliance, he will have to face the vote of confidence in parliament, the countdown for which has begun on Monday.

As per the constitutional provisions, the PM should take a vote of confidence within 30 days after political parties supporting the government withdraw their support. In this regard, the incumbent Prime Minister should have taken the vote of confidence until March 3.

Dahal secured over 99 per cent vote of confidence from the parliament on 10 January 2023.

As of now, the CPN-Maoist Centre has 32, CPN-UML has 78, the Rastriya Swatantra Party has 20, and the Janata Samajbadi Party has 12 seats in the parliament. They would need to cross the majority of 138 votes, which as of now is set to be crossed comfortably as the alliance has 142 votes in their favour.

The Nepali Congress, which has been duped over again by the Maoist Centre already stated that they would remain in opposition and watch over the performance of the ruling coalition.

The Maoist Centre emerged as the largest party in the National Assembly after the election held in February. The chair of the National Assembly is also a member of the Constitutional Council that recommends office bearers for constitutional bodies.

Currently, the Maoist Centre has 17 seats, the Nepali Congress has 16 seats, the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has 19 seats, the CPN (Unified Socialist) has eight seats, the Janata Samajbadi Party has 3 seats and the Rastriya Janamorcha and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party have one seat each in the National Assembly.

A total of 58 seats were contested in the 59-member National Assembly, the upper house of Parliament in Nepal, held in January while one seat still remains vacant which will be appointed by Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on the recommendation of the Cabinet.

