Marburg virus outbreak: Rwanda to begin trials for vaccine to fight fatal virus

Kigali, Oct 4 Rwanda is preparing to initiate vaccine and therapeutic trials for Marburg virus disease in the coming days.

The country has reported 36 confirmed cases and 11 fatalities since the outbreak began last month. Currently, there are no approved treatments or vaccines for this disease, as confirmed by health officials Thursday.

"About to start vaccine and therapeutic clinical trials to protect high-risk groups. Let's work together to contain this," Rwandan Minister of State in the Ministry of Health Yvan Butera wrote in a post on X.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Rwanda Country Representative Brian Chilombo said that this initiative is part of a broader effort initiated two years ago involving 17 African nations willing to participate in clinical trials, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a television appearance on Wednesday, Chilombo said the WHO is working with Rwanda to get their scientists ready. "There are some drugs and some vaccines not approved yet but of promise. So in the next few days actually we will be bringing in some of those therapeutics and vaccines, working with not only the government, but also manufacturers, other countries, and donors. For Marburg, we are looking forward to being able to come up with some therapeutics and vaccines that we can use," he said.

As part of their response, Rwandan health officials are actively monitoring 410 contacts of confirmed cases to prevent further transmission.

Additionally, measures such as banning visits to hospitalised patients and restricting gatherings related to Marburg deaths have been implemented.

The health ministry has also urged anyone experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, and vomiting to seek medical attention promptly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor