March for Australia: Campaign being viewed with caution by Indian immigrants

Melbourne/Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 Growing protests by sections of Australia’s native population against immigrants have triggered anxiety and fear among migrant communities. In this atmosphere of dread and uneasiness, the planned 'March for Australia' to be held across major cities in Australia on Sunday, is being viewed with caution by immigrants, especially Indians.

Australia is home to people from a record 136 countries and the organisers have pointed out that at the time of the protests there should be no foreign flags.

With rising anti-immigrant protests gaining momentum, many migrants are beginning to wonder if their place in this multicultural nation is as secure as it once seemed, as the organisers have called for large-scale demonstrations across all major cities on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS over phone from Melbourne, Thiruvallam Bhasi, a senior journalist has observed that the Indian community in Australia is once again living under the shadow of anxiety and fear and more importantly the call by the organisers that there should no foreign flags, is worrisome.

“The Sikh community leaders in the country have urged their members not to step out of their homes on the day of the planned protests, a call that has further deepened the sense of insecurity among migrants,” said Bhasi.

“For those immigrants who must go to work on that day, the government has a responsibility to ensure adequate safety and protection. We all wish authorities will take the matter seriously and provide visible security arrangements so that the migrant population does not feel abandoned,” said Bhasi.

“The very idea that citizens who have built their lives in this country and contributed meaningfully to the nation’s growth should feel unsafe while leaving their homes is disturbing. This atmosphere of fear not only undermines social harmony but also chips away at the spirit of inclusivity that modern Australia proudly claims to uphold,” added Bhasi.

Over the past weeks, smaller protests have already taken place in several towns and cities, including Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Darwin, and Hobart.

With Sunday’s march expected to draw bigger crowds, concerns have mounted over potential unrest and the safety of immigrants is a cause for concern.

