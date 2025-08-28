Marco Rubio, Israeli FM Sa'ar reaffirm 'vital' bilateral ties, vow to push against Iran

Washington, Aug 28 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar in Washington to reaffirm the strong partnership between the two countries, a relationship both leaders described as "vital" to ensuring regional security and prosperity.

After the meeting, Rubio wrote on X, "Met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar today to reaffirm our two nations' close cooperation that is vital to ensuring security and prosperity in the region."

Sa'ar expressed gratitude to Rubio for his long-standing commitment to Israel and praised the clear backing Israel has received from US President Donald Trump's administration.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, Sa'ar thanked Rubio "for his firm commitment to standing by Israel over the years, as well as for the clear support of President Trump's administration for Israel."

The talks focused on the challenges and opportunities in the Middle East, with discussions covering the Iranian nuclear threat, efforts to trigger the 'snapback' sanctions mechanism, the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza, and preparations for the upcoming UN General Assembly session. Sa'ar's office said cooperation to push back against anti-Israeli moves in the international arena was also part of the agenda.

The US State Department said that the leaders also reviewed the situations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Rubio highlighted "the importance of countering Iran's malign influence," while the readout noted that both sides "agreed that continued close cooperation between their countries is vital to the security and prosperity of the region."

Alongside his meeting with Saar, Rubio also held consultations with European allies on Iran.

According to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss Iran. All reiterated their commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor