Market catches fire in Afghanistan: official

Kandahar, July 19 A market caught fire in Spin Boldak district of south Afghanistan's Kandahar province on Friday, causing huge damage, provincial government spokesman Mawlawi Ezam said.

The fire erupted in the morning rush hour and turned more than 50 containers to ashes until 11 am local time in the market called Wiksh Bazaar, the official added.

Commercial goods including second-hand cars, spare parts and other items were in the market, the official said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters had been striving to turn off the fire, the official said, adding the reason for the fire has yet to be determined.

--IANS

