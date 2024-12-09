Martial law declaration: South Korean police to summon counterintelligence chief

Seoul, Dec 9 South Korea's police will summon the counterintelligence chief and former Interior Minister as suspects in a sprawling investigation into the short-lived martial law imposition last week, officials said on Monday.

The police notified the head of the Defence Counterintelligence Command (DCC), Lieutenant General Yeo In-hyung, and ex-Interior Minister Lee Sang-min of the plan, according to police officials.

The exact date for their appearance has not yet been decided, they added.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors raided the DCC headquarters in Gawcheon, just south of Seoul, as part of their separate investigation into alleged treason in connection to the martial law fiasco, Yonhap news agency reported.

Military prosecutors also participated in the raid, and the search warrant was issued from the military court. The offices and residences of Yeo and other ranking command officials, and the DCC's branch offices in Seoul and other areas nationwide were reportedly included in the raid.

The moves came after President Yoon Suk Yeol abruptly declared martial law on last Tuesday but lifted it hours later after the National Assembly voted to call for its end.

The DCC is known as a key institution in the martial law declaration. At that time, the DCC sent troops and personnel to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission.

Yeo was suspended from his duties last week, and former Interior Minister Lee stepped down from his post Sunday.

