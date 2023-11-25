Martin Scorsese skips Marrakech Film Fest's Atlas Workshops due to personal reasons

Los Angeles, Nov 25 Legendary Hollywood director Martin Scorsese will not attend Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops due to personal reasons.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was slated to serve as an artistic mentor for Marrakech’s industry arm, which spotlights development titles and works-in-progress from dynamic new talents from across the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) world’s filmmaking ventures.

As he was supposed to be the trainer for its 2023 lessons, Scorsese planned to mentor certain select filmmakers, offering one-on-one artistic and strategic advice for each and every project, according to Deadline.

However, on last notice, the director said he is unable to travel. While not disclosing the reasons for not travelling, Scorsese, wanting to engage with the workshop members on a face-to-face basis, refused to do online lessons.

Instead, he decided to call it off for the moment and promised to return the moment his matters were resolved.

Regarding the reasons, neither festival managers nor the filmmaker gave any formal reasons, and are unlikely to make one anytime soon.

Despite the unexpected turn of events, the event organisers have promised that no further changes to any programme will be taking place, and the festival go in full bloom.

Projects spotlighted at previous editions include Amjad Al Rasheed's 'Inshallah A Boy', which premiered in Cannes' Critics Week and will serve as Jordan's Oscar selection

“The idea is to have a proper platform that would allow these projects to have the time to develop and to meet international partners,” said Atlas Workshops director Hedi Zardi.

“Over the course of four days, we offer personal consultation panels, training and mentorships sessions and a co production market, all to help our selected filmmakers share ideas, develop their projects and meet new and potential partners, launching the titles on the international market.”

Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops will run from November 27-30, while the wider festival will continue till December 3.

