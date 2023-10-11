Maruti Suzuki starts shipping out Jimny 5-Door SUV

Chennai, Oct 11 Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has commenced exports of sport utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny 5-Door.

The vehicle will be shipped to destinations including Latin America, Middle East and Africa, the company said.

The Jimny 5-Door is manufactured exclusively in India. Earlier in November 2020, Maruti Suzuki had started production of the 3-door Jimny exclusively for exports to areas including Latin America and Africa.

In June 2023, it launched Jimny 5-Door for the domestic market.

According to Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, the India-manufactured Jimny 5-Door will surely create excitement among the company’s overseas customers.

“Aligning with the government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, our company now exports an extensive range of 17 vehicles across segments,” he said.

