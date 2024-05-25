Maryam Al Zeyoudi wins gold in shot put at 2024 Para Athletics World Championships, qualifies for Paris 2024 Paralympics

Kobe [Japan], May 25 (ANI/WAM): Maryam Al Zeyoudi, a standout athlete from the UAE's national Paralympic track and field team, clinched the gold medal in the Women's Shot Put F40 category at the Kobe 2024 Para Athletics World Championships. Her stellar performance in today's finals secured her the top spot on the podium.

Al Zeyoudi's victory not only earned her the prestigious gold medal but also secured her a direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, ensuring an additional spot for the UAE's Paralympic contingent.

In a thrilling competition, Al Zeyoudi's best throw reached an impressive distance of 8.49 metres, achieved on her best attempt out of six. (ANI/WAM)

