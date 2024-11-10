Maryam Nawaz slammed for 'enjoying fresh Geneva air' as Pakistanis struggle to breathe

Lahore, Nov 10 Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, is being severely criticised by the opposition for embarking on a Europe trip even as several cities, including Lahore, Multan and surrounding areas, battle massive smog crisis, becoming the most polluted region in the world.

Maryam Nawaz travelled to Switzerland on Wednesday night, where she was joined by other family members, including her father and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who arrived from London.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Punjab CM is in Geneva to undergo a medical checkup for a thyroid gland.

She is later expected to visit London with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief before returning home sometime next week.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Ali Saif on Sunday alleged that Maryam Nawaz had hired a private jet for the journey and the father-daughter duo are "enjoying the fresh air of Geneva" even as the people of Punjab are struggling to breathe.

"The plane was reportedly filled with trunks and suitcases. The country's condition is dire, but their royal expenses show no sign of ending," Pakistani daily The Express Tribune quoted Saif as saying.

"Despite multiple terms in power, they haven't established a single hospital where they can receive treatment themselves," he added.

Several Pakistani cities are currently facing a severe smog crisis as the air quality remains in an extremely hazardous zone.

Local media reported Sunday that the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 1914 in Multan on Saturday and peaked at 970 in Lahore, making them the most polluted cities in the world.

A lockdown-like situation has already been created with the government declaring 'smog calamity across Punjab province.

After having already shut down schools till November 17, Pakistan Punjab's provincial government on Friday ordered a complete ban on the people's entry to public and private parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical places, monuments, museums and joy/play lands effective immediately due to the massive deterioration of air quality.

On Thursday, a three-year-old girl moved a petition against the provincial government in Lahore High Court (LHC) as the entire region reels under the severe impact of smog.

The petitioner, Amal Sekhera, through her lawyer maintained in the petition that young children and the elderly are severely affected by air pollution and sought justice for herself, friends and the future generations.

"Under Article 99-A of the Constitution, the government is obligated to provide citizens with a clean and healthy environment," the petition stated.

The petition criticised the Punjab government for failing to protect the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

As per the Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, Lahore has been topping the list of world's most polluted cities with the AQI levels exceeding 1000 several times during the past couple of weeks.

The smog has also affected nearby cities of Kasur, Sheikhupura, Muridke and Gujranwala.

