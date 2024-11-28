Masato Kanda elected as ADB president

Manila, Nov 28 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday that its Board of Governors has unanimously elected Masato Kanda as the ADB's 11th president.

Kanda, 59, currently serves as special advisor to Japan's prime minister and minister of finance, Xinhua news agency reported.

He will assume office on February 24, 2025, succeeding Masatsugu Asakawa, who will leave office on February 23 next year.

Kanda will complete the unexpired term of Asakawa, which ends on November 23, 2026.

"Kanda's extensive experience in international finance and proven leadership in multilateral settings will serve the ADB well in navigating complex global economic challenges and fostering international cooperation," said Chair of the ADB Board of Governors and Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta.

