Masked looters attack Apple Store in US, steal iPhone 15 devices

San Francisco, Sep 27 A number of masked people barged into an Apple store in US's Philadelphia, and fled with the latest products, including iPhone 15 devices, iPads, and others.

Videos of the incident, which have gone viral, show police officers attempting to apprehend looters dressed in Halloween masks as they ransack the stores.

According to the Daily Mail, the Apple Store was attacked around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and police chased looters while recovering dropped iPhones and a "pile of iPads" at one location.

Footage showed Apple devices ripped from display stands amid the looting.

The masked looters, which were over a hundred in number, also attacked other stores before the police showed up, the report said.

About 20 arrests have been made so far, the police said.

According to the report, one of the looters, a woman, even livestreamed the chaos. The woman, identified as Dayjia Blackwell, was posting footage of the looting on Instagram. Police later arrested her as well.

Several other videos on social media showed masked individuals running out of a Lululemon store, while police officers tackled them to the ground.

