Masked men attack Baloch protestors in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 26 : On the 32nd day of the Baloch Long March, masked men pulled guns at the protestors during the midnight march on Monday, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee informed.

The masked men also picked up the speaker to stop them from protesting, the panel claimed.

Blaming Islamabad Police for the incident, the Committee urged them to stop harassing peaceful Baloch protestors.

Taking to their handle on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee posted, "At this midnight hour, the masked persons pull the gun at peaceful protesters and picked up the speaker are a shameful act of Islamabad administration and the state. however, the @ICT_Police installed surveillance cameras to monitor the camp, state that Islamabad is a safe city. the @ICT_Police and the state should stop harassing peaceful Baloch protesters."

https://x.com/BYCislamabad/status/1739421951351742914?s=20

Earlier, the committee complained that the Islamabad Police was using different tools to harass the Baloch protestors and have now installed surveillance cameras to threaten them and the families of Baloch missing people.

"@ICT_Policeis using different tools to harass the Long March protesters against Baloch Genocide, now they have installed surveillance cameras to threat the peaceful protesters and families of Baloch Missing persons," the committee said in another post.

https://x.com/BYCislamabad/status/1739286446932889951?s=20

Activists participating in the Baloch Long March against alleged genocide staged a sit-in at Islamabad's National Press Club on Monday midnight.

The march from Turbat to Islamabad faced numerous challenges, with the state imposing 'barriers and arrests', yet the "march united Baloch and revealed the government's oppressive actions", the Baloch Yakjahti Committee added.

Mahrang Baloch, the leader of the Baloch Solidarity Committee, in a virtual address from Islamabad, pleaded for humanitarian intervention against the Baloch genocide that has persisted for decades in Balochistan.

She said the movement began with a peaceful sit-in in Turbat, lasting 13 days, before transitioning into a peaceful long march covering hundreds of kilometres to reach the capital.

However, the state responded with extreme force throughout the mass movement, employing false FIRs, physical violence, and arrests against the activists.

Not only women and children were arrested, but also attempts were made to evict the protesters from Islamabad, she added.

