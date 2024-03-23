Mass shooting in Moscow mall, building on fire, many killed

Moscow, March 23 At least 10 people were killed after at least three gunmen, clad in body armour and armed with assault rifles, attacked people in a Moscow mall on Friday randomly and set a concert hall at the mall afire, reports said.

The Crocus City mall in northwest Moscow came under attack around 8 p.m. (local time) just as a concert of famous rock band Piknik was about to begin at its music venue, causing chaos, RT reported.

The assailants targeted fleeing concertgoers.

Reports suggest at least 10 people were killed, with more than 50 injured, with the tally expected to grow given the scale of the attack and the massive fire, which has caused the roof of the building to reportedly collapse, local media reports said.

Authorities launched a massive emergency response, with numerous ambulances as well as heavily armed police special operation units deployed at the location.

As per the latest information, the attackers, who had not attempted to take hostages or make any statements but shot people indiscriminately, have barricaded themselves inside the burning building.

Explosions were also reported from the area.

