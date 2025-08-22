Massive earthquake of magnitude 7.4 strikes Drake Passage

Stanley [Falkland Island], August 22 : A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hit the Drake Passage in the early hours of Friday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Sharing the details in a post on X, NCS said that the earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occured at 07:46 AM (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 36 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 7.4, On: 22/08/2025 07:46:22 IST, Lat: 60.26 S, Long: 61.85 W, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Drake Passage", NCS said.

According to the New York Times, the Chilean government has warned of possible tsunami waves at some of its bases in Antarctica.

The Drake Passage is a deep waterway, which is 1,000 kms wide, and connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans between Cape Horn (the southernmost point of South America) and the South Shetland Islands, situated about 100 miles (160 km) north of the Antarctic Peninsula.

