Massive vigil in Toronto calls on Canada to designate Pakistan as terrorist state after Kashmir attack

Toronto [Canada], April 27 : Hundreds of Canadians from diverse communities gathered on a frigid night in Toronto to stage a massive candlelight vigil and rally condemning the recent massacre of Hindus in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistan-backed jihadi terrorists.

Organised by Hindu Forum Canada, COHNA, and several other Hindu organisations, the event on Saturday brought together over 500 Hindus, Jews, Baloch, Iranians, and other Canadians who marched through Toronto's streets chanting "Pakistan Murdabad" and calling on the Canadian government to officially designate Pakistan as a terrorist state.

The solemn vigil saw leaders from all participating communities urging immediate and decisive action. The gathering denounced not only the violence in Kashmir but also the broader threat of Islamist-Jihadi extremism. Hindu organisations, joined by Jewish, Iranian, Baloch, and other Canadian groups, stood shoulder to shoulder, affirming a united stand against terrorism. The rally honoured the victims of the Pahalgam attack with candles and prayers, sending a message that terrorism must be confronted, not ignored.

Drawing a stark comparison, the rally cited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warning: "What happened in Israel can happen anywhere" a statement that now resonates deeply with the tragedy unfolding in Kashmir. Speakers warned that terrorism does not recognise borders and that indifference only emboldens extremists. Yet many noted the glaring silence from groups and individuals who had previously staged massive protests in support of Gaza but are now quiet when Hindus in India fall victim to similar extremist violence.

This silence, speakers said, reflects a disturbing double standard. While cries for justice rang loudly for others, Hindus as victims often receive no such support. The gathering emphasised that the atrocities faced by Hindus and other minorities, from massacres to cultural erasure, are not isolated national incidents but a global issue rooted in unchecked religious extremism. "Silence is complicity," speakers said, stressing that standing against terror is a stand for peace, justice, and humanity.

Journalist Daniel Bordman, speaking tofrom the rally, highlighted the urgent need to confront emerging narratives aimed at denying or distorting the attack. "We're here because I'm worried that within a week or so, there will be an attempt to try and shift the narrative. We already see that people are denying the atrocity, people are trying to shift the blame or institute conspiracies," Bordman said. Drawing parallels with the Jewish community's experiences, he emphasised the importance of immediate, visible solidarity: "There's a lot of Iranians here, there's Jews here, there's people from the Baloch community all different communities coming together to say 'We support the victims of the terrorist attack, not the perpetrators.'"

Bordman warned that Kashmiri Hindus, who have faced seven genocides in history, could face an eighth if the world remains passive. "If we don't stand up, if the people of this world don't take a strong position, they could face an eighth. It's important to prevent that from happening," he said.

Critiquing Canada's muted response, Bordman called for stronger official support for India: "I think the Canadian government needs to release a stronger statement... You really have to show that terrorism doesn't pay." He stressed the need for Canada to mention India explicitly and to show solidarity with fellow democracies facing terror threats. "Canada should send a message to India. The word 'India' was missing in all the statements," he noted.

Bordman concluded with a warning that ideological extremism abroad will inevitably impact the West: "We can't have this mentality that 'ideological problems from across the world aren't going to affect us here.'" The rally's message was clear solidarity, vigilance, and action are urgently needed to confront terrorism, no matter where it strikes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor