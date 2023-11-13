‘MasterChef India’: Contestants get help from family members in last 5 minutes of challenge

Mumbai, Nov 13 The latest episode of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’ sees contestants welcoming their families into the MasterChef India kitchen. In the course of the episode, contestants share heartfelt moments with their families, exchanging smiles, laughter, and even a few tears.

It will also challenge the home cooks to blend festive fervour and competitive spirit as a part of which, the contestants are tasked with making a Diwali-inspired dish for which they can receive a helping hand from their family members in the last five minutes of the challenge.

Chef Pooja Dhingra, who is the judge on the show along with Chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, expressed her thoughts on this emotional episode: “Cooking is not just about flavours and techniques, it is also about the heart you put into it. And what better way to infuse love into your creations than with family by your side? Witnessing families come together to help our home cooks was heartwarming. Their presence in the kitchen only elevated the dishes and added a personal touch making it truly special. It reaffirmed the belief that cooking with loved ones brings out the best flavours in any dish.”

Harish Closepet, who is joined by his wife and daughter for this challenge, shared: “Having my wife and daughter beside me in the iconic MasterChef India kitchen was a dream come true. We collaborated, laughed and celebrated the spirit of Diwali together. Their support made the challenge seem like a breeze and the dish we prepared together was nothing short of a masterpiece in my eyes.”

Mohammed Ashiq, on the other hand, was joined by his brother-in-law all the way from Saudi Arabia. He shared his feelings: “Being able to cook alongside my brother-in-law felt surreal. His presence added an element of surprise and joy to the challenge. We worked seamlessly together and the end result was beyond our expectations. I am extremely grateful to team MasterChef India for making this Diwali an unforgettable one for us.”

‘MasterChef India’ streams on Sony LIV.

