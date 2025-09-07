Matarbari deep sea port in Bangladesh to boost trade, connectivity to eastern India as well, says official

Matarbari [Bangladesh], September 7 : Matarbari deep sea port in Bangladesh has opened a new window in South Asia, enabling mother vessels to anchor in the jetty, which will help boost trade and connectivity for the eastern part of India as well, an official said late on Saturday.

The Bangladesh government has taken the initiative to establish a deep-sea port at Matarbari on Maheskhali Island near the southern resort town of Cox's Bazar with a loan from Japan. As part of the planned deep-sea port, 2,400 MW coal-based power plants are being set up in Matarbari. Of this, 1,200 MW coal-based power plants have already started generating electricity.

The Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Development Initiative is planned as a core to develop one of the largest commercial hubs in Bangladesh. It brings together logistics, energy and power, manufacturing, and the fishing industry in one location.

Simply put, the idea is to combine deep-sea port facilities with energy terminals, power plants, and economic zones, allowing industries to operate close to their source of fuel and with logistical support, officials said.

"The Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Plant deep sea channel was developed by CPGCBL initially for bringing coal, and after developing this channel, it has created a new horizon," Sazzadur Rahman, Manager of Matarbari Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL), toldin an interview.

"Actually, the government has taken to developing the Matarbari port facility here. Initially, this channel was only designed for the Matarbari power plant, but at present, CPA (Chittagong Port Authority) is working; you know, a separate authority, the Matarbari Deep Sea Port Authority, has been developed," he added.

"This portion, around 600 metres, will be dredged again, and initially, the first phase of the Matarbari deep-sea port has been developed in that portion," Rahman said, standing at the jetty of the Matarbari coal-power plant.

"A Japanese company, Penta Ocean and Nippon, will develop the project. By 2030, this facility will be developed. After developing this portion, two vessels will simultaneously be anchored in the jetty. It will take two days or 48 hours to deliver the products," he said.

The Matarbari-Moheshkhali region was chosen for multifaceted projects due to several competitive factors, including the necessary draft for a deep-sea port and proximity to land for building a synergistic ecosystem for power, energy, manufacturing, and heavy industry, as well as marine and fishing activities.

The ambition is to build an integrated economic hub for trade and investment, leveraging direct access to international shipping lines, which is central to improving competitiveness and future growth, the officials said.

"This port will be used for container purposes, and another interesting point is that a new development initiative has been taken: Free Trade Zone (FTZ). This portion will be used for the Free Trade Zone," Rahman said.

"By 2060, this portion (Moheshkhali Island) will be just like Singapore. It will be a match in Cox's Bazar. We hope Cox's Bazar and Moheshkhali will be connected very soon", he said.

"We think it will create a new window, you know that in South Asia, no mother vessel came to any jetty. But we are bringing coal; the vessel contains 70 thousand tonnes of coal," he said.

Replying to the question, he said, "Yes, we think it will cover. The eastern part of India, known as the Seven Sisters. This will also cover the Eastern part of India and other parts. CPA can provide you with more information."

A study by JICA suggests an investment of USD 60 to 65 billion in the next 20 to 30 years.

Private investment is anticipated at USD 47 to 48 billion, of which 10 per cent (USD 4.8 billion) is targeted FDI investment.

The total GDP impact is projected at USD 150 billion. Of that amount, the direct GDP impact will be USD 70-75 billion. This is backed by the creation of ~1.5 lakh direct jobs (25 lakh direct + indirect) in the long term.

"A new initiative has been taken: fish processing zone. MIDA (Materbari Development Authority) is working to find suitable locations or suitable land so that they can utilise and develop a fish processing zone," he said.

"In the case of the Matarbari Deep Sea Port or the Matarbari coal jetty, the lead time is very low. Within 48 hours, we can discharge 70 thousand tonnes of coal," he said.

Matarbari deep-sea port is designed to handle both bulk cargo and containers in a way that current ports in Bangladesh cannot. The port at Matarbari is built with a natural depth of about 18.5 metres, which allows large ships to dock directly. This is a significant change from Chittagong Port, where smaller vessels are required and goods need to be moved in several steps, the officials said.

These changes will allow a projected increase in port capacity by 50 per cent in the next 30 years. With the advantage of the natural depth, it is estimated that Matarbari will cater to 25 per cent of the country's bulk traffic and 45 per cent of container traffic, the officials said.

