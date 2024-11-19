"Matter of immense joy to meet my friend" PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Macron

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

Both leaders embraced as PM Modi referred to Macron as his "friend" and congratulated him on the successful hosting of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics earlier this year.

PM Modi stated that their discussions focused on strengthening ties in key areas such as space, energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and other future-oriented sectors.

"It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron. Complimented him on the successful hosting of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics earlier this year. We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI, and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkages," PM Modi wrote on X.

Additionally, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, describing the meeting as "excellent" as they discussed enhancing investment linkages between the two nations.

"The meeting with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was excellent. Our Arctic Policy has led to further cementing of India-Norway bilateral relations. We talked about how investment linkages between our nations can improve, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and the blue economy. Closer cooperation in sectors like innovation and research were also discussed," PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

He noted that their discussions focused on strengthening partnerships in defence, security, trade, and technology. PM Modi stated, "India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet."

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," PM Modi shared on X.

PM Modi also engaged with leaders from Indonesia and Portugal during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil.

