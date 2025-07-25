"Matter of privilege for Maldives to host PM Modi," Maldives Ex President

Male [Maldives], July 25 : Maldives' former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom on Friday held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoped that latter's visit would further strengthen the ties of friendship between India and Maldives.

Gayoom said that it was a matter of privilege for Maldives to host PM Modi.

In a post on X, Gayoom said, "Warm welcome to Your Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Maldives. It is a great honour and privilege for us to receive you in our country. May your visit further strengthen the deep rooted ties of friendship, understanding, and cooperation between our two nations."

Prime Minister Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu also held delegation-level talks in Male.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival in Male today.

"Commemorating 60 years of special & historic India-Maldives ties. PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Republic Square to a warm & colourful ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly welcomed by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Delegation level talks lie ahead," he said in a post on X.

The Maldivian president said in a post on X, "Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome during his state visit to the Maldives. His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu received the Prime Minister at Republic Square, where Aminiya School students performed a cultural dance. MNDF presented the Prime Minister with a 21-gun salute following which he inspected a Guard of Honour."

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu accompanied PM Modi at the venue, where the national anthems of both India and Maldives were played. PM Modi received a 21-gun salute at the ceremonial welcome. Children performed a dance at the venue. PM Modi met with the ministers and officials of the Maldivian Cabinet at Republic Square.

Meanwhile, the ministry of defence building in the Maldivian capital displayed a giant photograph of PM Modi.

He is visiting the island nation at the invitation of Muizzu and will attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the country as the Guest of Honour.

