Matthew Perry found dead in LA home

Los Angeles, Oct 29 Actor Matthew Perry, known for being the iconic Chandler Bing from 'Friends', was found dead on Sunday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.

He was discovered unresponsive. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, sources informed that no drugs were found at the scene.

Additionally, no foul play is suspected, according to law enforcement sources.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death.

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” said Warner Bros.

