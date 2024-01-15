Mauritians to light 'Diya', recite Ramayana during Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha celebrations

New Delhi [India], January 15 : As the world anticipates the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of Mauritius, revealed the grand plans for the Mauritian community to participate in the spiritual event.

The people of this island nation are standing united in celebration of the spiritual milestone unfolding in Ayodhya. They are preparing to light a 'Diya' each in all temples of Mauritius and the verses of the 'Ramayan Path' will echo through the corridors of these temples, creating an atmosphere of devotion and cultural celebration.

Mauritius High Commissioner Dillum said, "There are a lot of temples in Mauritius, and in all the temples, one 'diya' (earthen lamp) will be lit, and 'Ramayan Path' will be recited during that day." This symbolic gesture is poised to create a luminous tapestry across the island nation, reflecting the shared reverence for Lord Ram.

High Commissioner Dillum also said that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be observed concurrently in all temples, underscoring the collective commitment to honouring Lord Ram's divine presence.

"And at the same time, we'll also follow the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It has also been decided by various social and cultural organizations and the appeal has also been made by the government to light up and celebrate the second Diwali in all the houses," he told ANI.

The Mauritian envoy also stated that the ceremony on January 22 is not just a great event for India but also for the people of Mauritius.

"Preparations are going on and any event that touches the hearts of all Mauritians is a big event. It's believed that Lord Ram is coming back again. So I think this is a great event not only for India but also for the people of Mauritius, and they are keen and willing to follow the Pran Pratishtha ceremony," High Commissioner Dillum said.

Highlighting the deep connection between Mauritius and Lord Ram, High Commissioner Dillum said that the Mauritian government has granted special leave to officials for the inauguration ceremony.

He said, "There are a lot of Ram followers in Mauritius. There was a strong request from various social-cultural organisations and various institutions to be present on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha."

To accommodate this, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth proposed a two-hour leave during last Friday's cabinet meeting, which was unanimously agreed upon by the government. This decision allows the Hindu community to actively participate and follow the Pran Pratishtha from the comfort of their homes.

Reflecting on the broader India-Mauritius relations, High Commissioner Dillum highlighted the strength of the bilateral ties. "PM Modi invited us as the guest country during the G20, which shows the strong bond between the two countries," he affirmed. He also disclosed plans to send a cultural troupe to Ayodhya, further cementing the multifaceted relationship between the two nations.

Highlighting the importance of Lord Ram in Mauritius, the envoy said, "If I go back some 200 years, you will recall that the immigrants and labourers who went to Mauritius had only two things: One was the Ramayana, and the second was the Hanuman Chalisa."

In a show of global significance, the Mauritian government announced a two-hour special break for Hindu public officers on January 22. This gesture aims to enable them to participate in local events marking the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Mauritian Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, issued an official statement on Friday that read, "(The) Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday, January 22, 2024, as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22. The ceremony, spanning seven days from January 16, will include Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor