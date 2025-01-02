Mauritius Minister Govindranath Gunness arrives in India to visit Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 : Mauritius Minister Govindranath Gunness arrived in India on Thursday to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marking his first trip to worship at the revered site.

Speaking to ANI, Gunness expressed his joy and reverence for the experience, stating, "This is my first visit to worship at the Ram temple...I am very happy to come to the land of Lord Ram..."

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya holds great significance for Hindus worldwide.

Notably, more than 2 lakh devotees visited and offered prayers at the Shri Ram Lalla temple on the first day of the year, said the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday.

"Today, on January 1, 2025, from 7:00 AM onwards, devotees have been continuously having divine Darshans of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar. Devotees are having darshan through five queues without interruption. It is estimated that over 200,000 devotees have already had darshan so far," said the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

A large number of people visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and offered their prayers on the very first day of 2025.

Thousands of devotees on December 31st gathered at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday to participate in the last aarti of the year.

Devotees could be seen standing in long queues, waiting patiently to offer prayers and seek blessings for the upcoming year.

The temple saw an influx of pilgrims from across the country, marking a spiritual start to the New Year celebrations.

People from all over the country gathered in large numbers in temples and churches to mark the new year.

