Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam departs from Ayodhya after visiting Ram Temple

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 : Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam successfully concluded his visit to Ayodhya where he offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Friday. He was accompanied by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier in the day, PM Ramgoolam, who is currently on a state visit to India, visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the historic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

As per the MEA, the Mauritius PM would visit Dehradun after concluding his Ayodhya leg of the India visit.

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi, along with PM Ramgoolam, reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and discussed regional as well as global issues. During their meeting, both leaders affirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security, and other areas.

PM Modi said, "While we welcome today our friends from Mauritius, this is not just formal meeting but a spiritual meeting, that is why I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but one family. Mauritius is an important pillar of India's neighbourhood first policy and vision MAHASAGAR."

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscores the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by PM Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

The Mauritius PM is on his first overseas bilateral visit to India in his current term, from September 9 to September 16.

He is on a state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

The Mauritian PM had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor