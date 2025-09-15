Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam visits Bramarishi Ashram in Tirupati

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 15 : Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam attended an event at Bramarishi Ashram in Tirupati on Monday as part of his official visit to India.

Siddhguru Sideswar Bramedswi Gurudev Swami, a revered spiritual leader known for his divine abilities and profound impact on people's lives, welcomed the Prime Minister and praised his leadership and humility.

"He is the founder of Mauritius - he is like the Father of the Nation, like Mahatma Gandhi. He is so humble and simple when I went to his house. The Prime Minister visited the Tirupati temple and our ashram. His wife has come along with him. They are a beautiful couple," Swami said.

The spiritual leader also announced a major initiative from the ashram for Mauritius. "I am happy to say that we are going to invest in Mauritius for education and development, for 1,000 million dollars, from Bramarishi Ashram. Free education, hospital facilities, and development of the nation. Our Prime Minister is Sethu, a bridge between both. He is the biggest supporter of our Prime Minister. We pray to you both," he added.

Responding to the welcome, Prime Minister Ramgoolam reflected on the significance of his visit and the connection with Swami.

"Four people came to my place in September last year. I saw them when Parliament was going on. Some said Swami came from India and I must meet him, and that it was important. All the Hindu belt here knows him. For religion and prayer, I will queue like others. I told them I'll come to visit in India. Now I am here," he said.

The Mauritian Prime Minister also expressed his admiration for Swami's guidance. "God has already decided on the election. Swami told me I would win in the last election and this time too. I never met anybody like him," Ramgoolam added.

Before his engagements in Tirupati, Ramgoolam met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Jolly Grant Airport during his visit to the state earlier on Monday. On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented him with the sacred Char Dham offerings and items from the state's umbrella brand, House of Himalayas, as mementoes.

Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's flag is flying high across the world. He added that the Mauritius Prime Minister's visit would undoubtedly strengthen and deepen the cultural ties between India and Mauritius.

The visit to Tirupati followed Ramgoolam's spiritual engagements in Ayodhya. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared visuals of the Mauritian PM at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and noted how it reflects the deep civilisational ties between India and Mauritius.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "PM @Ramgoolam_Dr of Mauritius sought blessings at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya. A reflection of the deep civilizational and people-to-people links connecting India and Mauritius."

Prime Minister Ramgoolam, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offered prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Friday. He also visited the historic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi as part of his religious itinerary.

Alongside these spiritual visits, diplomatic engagements were also on the agenda. On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi, along with the Mauritian PM, reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and discussed regional as well as global issues. Both leaders affirmed their intention to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security, and other areas.

The meeting between the two leaders in the historic city of Varanasi underscored the enduring civilisational connection, spiritual bonds, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties that have shaped the special and unique relationship between India and Mauritius.

The visit builds upon the positive momentum generated by Prime Minister Modi's State Visit to Mauritius in March 2025, during which the two leaders elevated the bilateral relationship to an 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

This marks the Mauritian PM's first overseas bilateral visit in his current term, taking place from September 9 to September 16, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

Ramgoolam had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor