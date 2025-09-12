Mauritius PM Ramgoolam offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Lucknow, Sep 12 Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel accompanied him during his visit to the temple.

The pictures shared by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on social media platform X, showed Ramgoolam and his wife offering prayers at the temple.

While sharing the pictures on X, Jaiswal wrote, "PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius, offered prayers at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. A visit reflecting the deep cultural and civilizational bonds that unite India and Mauritius."

Last evening, Ramgoolam also witnessed Ganga Aarti on Varanasi ghats.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "Experiencing the sacred connect with the Holy Ganga. PM Ramgoolam of Mauritius witnessed Ganga Aarti at Varanasi today. This spiritual experience symbolises the timeless bonds of faith and tradition that bind India and Mauritius."

Notably, the Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam is on an eight-day visit to India. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation and agreed to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security and other sectors.

Following the meet, PM Modi wrote in a post, "Earlier today, welcomed Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam to Varanasi. His coming to Kashi becomes even more special considering the cultural significance of this city and the strong cultural linkages between India and Mauritius. We reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional as well as global issues. We agreed to deepen cooperation in infrastructure, healthcare, digital technology, energy, maritime security and more."

While addressing a joint press meet with PM Modi, Ramgoolam lauded India's continuous assistance over the years, highlighting that the country has benefited from India's expertise in key sectors of national development, including health, education and capacity-building.

"The welcome we have received, I believe, no other Prime Minister has ever received and I am glad it is in your constituency. I can understand why you are elected in such huge numbers...Over the years, India through its various governments has accompanied Mauritius in its journey toward progress and development...We have benefited from India's generous assistance and expertise in key sectors of national development including but not limited to health, education, capacity building, Prime Minister mentioned many of them renewable energy, this infrastructure, maritime security. India's support, timely support, in these areas continues to make a tangible difference in improving the quality of life of Mauritians," Ramgoolam said.

