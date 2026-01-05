Mauritius President offers prayers at ancient Panakala Narasimha Swamy Temple in Andhra

Amaravati, Jan 5 Mauritian President Dharambeer Gokhool offered prayers at Panakala Narasimha Swamy Temple at Mangalagiri on Monday.

The officials of the ancient temple accorded a traditional welcome to the Mauritian President on his arrival.

Dharambeer Gokhool is on a five-day visit to Andhra Pradesh. He arrived on Saturday and attended the World Telugu Conference at Guntur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, later in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will call on the visiting President.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Mauritian President is also scheduled to visit Tirupati, Tirumala, and offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple. He will also visit other temples in Srikalahasti.

Earlier, during his address at the World Telugu Conference, Dharam Gokhool stated that the language represents more than a means of communication but a living civilisation with a spiritual legacy.

"Telugu is more than just a language; it embodies a living civilisation and carries a profound spiritual legacy," he said.

Gokhool described the World Telugu Conference as a landmark event uniting the Telugu diaspora from around the world.

Highlighting the significance of Telugu, he said that the language gained recognition from being a regional prominence to a global presence. He pointed out that Telugu is now spoken in over 50 foreign countries.

He said the Telugu community in Mauritius contributes significantly to nation-building, adding that it uniquely teaches Telugu at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels in its formal education system.

Gokhool threw light on Telugu culture's integral role in Mauritius' multicultural fabric and enduring people-to-people ties between India and Mauritius.

He asserted that the partnership between the two countries is anchored in shared history, values, and civilisational continuity.

He noted that the bilateral ties were strengthened further by high-level visits between the two nations in 2025.

The Mauritian President stated that, beyond political boundaries, diplomatic ties, language, and heritage serve as an example of strengthening ties between the two nations.

He believes that India's linguistic plurality resonates strongly with Mauritius' multicultural ethos.

