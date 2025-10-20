May Diwali uplift you with hope for bright future: Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Canberra, Oct 20 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday extended warm wishes on Diwali, the festival of lights, expressing hope that the special occasion uplifts everyone with optimism for a bright future.

Sharing a video message on his social media platform X, the Australian PM said, "I wish everyone a very Happy Diwali. As you gather to celebrate the great festival of lights, may this special time uplift you with hope for a bright future. May it be an absolutely wonderful celebration."

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

It is being celebrated on Monday with great enthusiasm across the world, reflecting India's vibrant cultural heritage and conveying the universal message of unity and harmony.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny also conveyed her heartfelt Diwali greetings to those celebrating across India, Australia and worldwide.

"As Diwali lights up homes across India, Australia, and the world, we celebrate the spirit of unity, renewal and hope. May this Festival of Lights bring prosperity and peace to all," Wong posted on X.

Wishing everyone on the occasion, the Australian Member of Parliament John Pessuto said, "Diwali is such a wonderful celebration. It recognises the triumph of good over evil, of light over darkness, and of hope over despair. And can't we all use more of that in today's world?"

He added that Diwali is not just an important celebration for those of Indian heritage, but a very much a part of Australia's cultural calendar.

Meanwhile, the Australian High Commission in New Delhi celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm, welcoming the Australian Minister Anne Aly, who joined in the festivities.

"Diwali with the High Commission family is always a joyous occasion, made even more special this year with Minister Anne Aly joining in the festivities with great enthusiasm. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali," Philip Green OAM, Australia's High Commissioner to India, posted on X.

