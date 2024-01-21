"May Lord Ram's blessings and teachings continue...": Mauritius PM

Port Louis [Mauritius], January 21 : As the world eagerly awaits for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for January 22, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth called for a joyous celebration as Lord Ram returns to Ayodhya and emphasized that the blessings and teachings of Lord Ram should persist in guiding people towards peace and prosperity.

Taking to X, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth stated, "Let us rejoice as Shri Ram returns to Ayodhya. May his blessings and teachings continue to light our way towards peace and prosperity. Jai Hind! Jai Mauritius!"

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Earlier on January 15, Mauritius High Commissioner to India Haymandoyal Dillum revealed the grand plans for the Mauritian community to participate in the spiritual event. The people of this island nation are standing united in celebration of the spiritual milestone unfolding in Ayodhya.

They are preparing to light a 'Diya' each in all temples of Mauritius and the verses of the 'Ramayan Path' will echo through the corridors of these temples, creating an atmosphere of devotion and cultural celebration.

Mauritius High Commissioner Dillum said, "There are a lot of temples in Mauritius, and in all the temples, one 'diya' (earthen lamp) will be lit, and 'Ramayan Path' will be recited during that day."

This symbolic gesture is poised to create a luminous tapestry across the island nation, reflecting the shared reverence for Lord Ram. Dillum also said that the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be observed concurrently in all temples, underscoring the collective commitment to honouring Lord Ram's divine presence.

"And at the same time, we'll also follow the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. It has also been decided by various social and cultural organizations and the appeal has also been made by the government to light up and celebrate the second Diwali in all the houses," he told ANI.

The Mauritian envoy also stated that the ceremony on January 22 is not just a great event for India but also the people of Mauritius.

"Preparations are going on and any event that touches the hearts of all Mauritians is a big event. It's believed that Lord Ram is coming back again. So I think this is a great event not only for India but also for the people of Mauritius, and they are keen and willing to follow the Pran Pratishtha ceremony," Dillum said.

Highlighting the deep connection between Mauritius and Lord Ram, High Commissioner Dillum said that the Mauritian government has granted special leave to officials for the inauguration ceremony.

He said, "There are a lot of Ram followers in Mauritius. There was a strong request from various social-cultural organisations and various institutions to be present on January 22 for the Pran Pratishtha."

To accommodate this, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth proposed a two-hour leave during last Friday's cabinet meeting, which was unanimously agreed upon by the government. This decision allows the Hindu community to actively participate and follow Pran Pratishtha from the comfort of their homes.

Highlighting the importance of Lord Ram in Mauritius, the envoy said, "If I go back some 200 years, you will recall that the immigrants and labourers who went to Mauritius had only two things: One was the Ramayana, and the second was the Hanuman Chalisa."

In a show of global significance, the Mauritian government announced a two-hour special break for Hindu public officers on January 22. This gesture aims to enable them to participate in local events marking the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

