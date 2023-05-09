"May not get the chance to address you again...come out": Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested by Rangers from outside Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, told his supporters in a pre-recorded video that he will be "closed inside in an unlawful case" and that he "may not get chance to address them again".

"My fellow Pakists, when these words of mine reach you I will already be closed inside in an unlawful case. After this, you all should realise that fundamental rights, law and democracy have been buried. Maybe it is possible that I won't get a chance to talk to you again," Khan said in the pre-recorded video that came out after his arrest.

The pre-recorded video was shared by Ihtisham Ul Haq, a journalist, after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was arrested by the Rangers - acting on National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant.

https://twitter.com/iihtishamm/status/1655878333962305542?t=eM87Mjk2ML_1_J37uxAkRg&s=08

"Pakistan's public has known me for 50 years; I've been in the eyes of the public for 50 years, I have never gone against Pakistan's Constitution and I've never broken the law. Since I've been in politics, I have always tried that [all] my struggle would be peaceful and within the ambits of the Constitution," Imran Khan said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said that this was done today "only for me to step back from the haqeeqi azaadi tehreek".

"It is being done so that I accept this corrupt cabal of crooks that have been imposed on us. They want me to accept them," he said.

He urged Pakist citizens to "come out as "freedom is not served in a plate."

"I appeal today to everyone that you all have to come out. Freedom is not given on a plate you have to work hard and struggle for it," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secretary general Asad Umar tweeted that a six-member committee, headed by party Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, would determine the next course of action.

"Pakistan's biggest political leader has been arrested," Umar said. "The whole world is being shown that there is no law in the country," he tweeted.

Khan's dramatic arrest, in which paramilitary troops in riot gear jostled with PTI supporters and lawyers to reach the firebrand politician, has sparked protests across the country.

The PTI has condemned the arrest of the party chairman terming it an "abduction" by the law enforcement agency and urged the supporters and workers to stage protests across the country.

Reacting to the "illegal" move, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the entire nation should immediately take to the streets.

PTI secretary general Asad Umar also condemned the arrest.

"Pakistan's biggest political leader arrested after attack on the high court. The whole world is shown that there is no law left in the country," he said in a tweet.

