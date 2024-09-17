"May you achieve great milestones": Nepal PM wishes PM Modi on his 74th birthday

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 17 : Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

Oli wished PM Modi a year filled with health, happiness, and continued success under his leadership.

In a post on X, he said, "Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji! Wishing you a year filled with health, happiness, and continued success in your leadership. May you achieve great milestones and inspire many."

https://x.com/kpsharmaoli/status/1836008421839306976

PM Modi on Tuesday got emotional remembering his mother on his 74th birthday and said that when his mother was alive, he always used to visit her on birthday to seek her blessings and thanked one of the beneficiaries who fed him 'kheer' during his visit to their house, reminding him of his mother.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday, several political leaders, including LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, extended their heartfelt wishes.

The BJP heavyweights, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 74.

In a post on X, Amit Shah commended PM Modi's vision of "New India" and added that the Prime Minister made impossible tasks possible with his strong will and determination.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1835895103480615067

Lauding PM Modi's commitment, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Many congratulations and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on his birthday. Not only India but the whole world has seen and experienced his visionary and strong leadership. Modiji has led the country with full readiness, concentration and asceticism and is still doing so. #HappyBdayModiji".

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen the friendship and collaboration between the two countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor