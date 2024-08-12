Mayank Joshi accredited as India's next High Commissioner to Cayman Islands

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Mayank Joshi, presently High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Cayman Islands, with residence in Kingston.

Mayank Joshi is an Indian Foreign Service officer of batch 2003.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

