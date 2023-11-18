MBRSC concludes successful participation at Dubai Airshow 2023

Dubai [UAE], November 18 (ANI/WAM): The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) concluded its successful participation at Dubai Airshow 2023, which took place from 13th to 17th November at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Over the course of five days, the Centre's stand was visited by dignitaries, owners and CEOs of participating companies, as well as interested individuals, investors, and space sector experts from around the world.

On the first day of the event, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and President of MBRSC, met with astronauts Sultan AlNeyadi and Hazzaa AlMansoori. The meeting took place in the presence of Hamad Obaid AlMansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, and Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General of MBRSC. The astronauts also had a meeting with Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan bin Mohammed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, who visited the Centre's stand and learned about the key missions.

Hundreds of visitors also made it to the stands to meet astronauts AlNeyadi and AlMansoori, using the unique opportunity to take photos and interact with them.

On the same day, MBRSC announced the extension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Italy's Thales Alenia Space and ALTEC, the Aerospace Logistics Technology Engineering Company to continue identifying opportunities to study and develop solutions for space and planetary exploration systems. Additionally, AlMansoori met with Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Vice-Chairman of EGA.

Furthermore, on the same day, astronaut AlNeyadi presented H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman, Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, a logo of Emirates Airlines, that he carried to the International Space Station (ISS). The logo was presented in the presence of AlMansoori and astronaut AlMansoori.

On the second day of Dubai Airshow 2023, MBRSC hosted several meetings at its stand to discuss potential collaborations. Participants of the exhibition also had the opportunity to visit the Centre and learn about its latest missions.

On day 3 of the event, the Centre's stand welcomed visitors, including Joel Montalbano, Manager of the International Space Station Program at NASA and his team. They had the opportunity to meet the MBRSC team and astronauts AlMansoori and AlNeyadi. The day also featured a special air parade with the UAE's national aerobatic team - Fursan Al Emarat, in which AlNeyadi and AlMansoori participated.

On day 4, MBRSC and Kallman Foundation announced the selection of four Emirati students for the Endeavour Scholarship Program's Space Camp. The programme, scheduled for 2024 in the USA, will include a variety of workshops and activities related to space exploration, technology, and science. During the camp, students will have the opportunity to train like astronauts. The announcement was made in the presence of Martina Strong, Ambassador of the USA to the UAE, Adnan AlRais, Assistant Director-General, Space Operations and Exploration Sector, MBRSC, astronaut AlMansoori and astronaut Michael Bloomfield.

During the event, MBRSC, in collaboration with the Emirati Society of GIS and Remote Sensing, also announced the winners of the ESGRS Challenge - Earth Observation Edition at the Dubai Airshow 2023. The challenge, focused on university students with a passion for Geographic Information System (GIS), Remote Sensing, and environmental issues, aimed to foster innovative solutions for real-world environmental challenges.

The first place went to Justine Sarrau from the United Arab Emirates University for her project 'G3DAR: GIS 3D Solutions Applied to Risk Assessment'. The second place was awarded to Diaa Addeen Abuhani, Maya Haj Hussain, Malik Belal Hader, and Jawdi Alchurbaji from the American University of Sharjah for their project 'Efficient Land Soil Parameters Estimation of Airborne Hyperspectral Satellite Images'. The third place went to Aleena Lifiya, Rajaa M Nasr Nabhan, and Rawan Abdul Hakim Sabha from the University of Dubai for their work on 'Impacts of Climate Change and Sea Level Rise in the UAE'. (ANI/WAM)

