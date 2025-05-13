McDonald’s To Hire Nearly 375,000 Employees Across US in 2025 Summer Drive

McDonald's announced on Monday, May 12, that it will hire nearly 375,000 employees across the United States this summer season. This will mark the largest recruitment drive in years for the fast-food restaurant company. McDonald's launched a mass hiring campaign in 2020, adding about 260,000 restaurant workers as stores reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fast-food giant has more than 13,500 outlets across the US. The increase in job postings is primarily linked to McDonald's continuing expansion throughout the nation, as it is likely to open another 900 outlets by 2027. The growth plan is one of the more aggressive plans proposed for a turnaround in restaurant visits post-pandemic.

The company's president, Joe Erlinger, and US Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer made the hiring announcement at a restaurant near Columbus, Ohio. "Through the expansion of their employees, McDonald's is fueling economic opportunity and creating a robust benchmark for industry growth," DeRemer said.