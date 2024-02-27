MEA Additional Secy interacts with 100-member Bangladesh Youth Delegation

New Delhi [India], February 27 : P Kumaran, the Additional Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, interacted with the ninth Bangladesh Youth Delegation of 100 members, here on Tuesday.

The 100-member Bangladesh Youth Delegation is on an eight-day visit to India from February 25 to March 3.

"Strengthening India-Bangladesh ties through youth engagement! OSD (ER & DPA) P. Kumaran interacted with the 9th Bangladesh Youth Delegation of 100 members, who are on an 8-day visit to India from Feb 25 - March 03, 2024. Today's youth are poised to take our partnership to greater heights!" MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Notably, the Bangladesh Youth Delegation Program was started in 2012 as a joint initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Under this, the delegation members interact with key personalities and institutions in India, ranging from the government, educational, business, and science and technology fields.

The main objective of this youth program is to foster goodwill and understanding of each other's countries and promote the exchange of ideas and understanding of values and culture among the youth.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud was on an official visit to India on February 7-9.

During the visit, he held meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Mahmud lauded the robust and diversified relationship between Bangladesh and India, attributing the success to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

