MEA announces successful rollout of Passport Seva Programme, Global Passport Seva Programme and e-Passport

New Delhi [India], November 13 : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced the successful rollout of the upgraded version of its flagship Passport Seva Programme(PSP). The rollout includes the Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0), the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0), and the e-Passport, for citizens in India and those residing abroad, as shared in an official statement on Wednesday.

In keeping with the Ministry's commitment to enhance the quality of passport-related services and to integrate the latest technological advancements, PSP V2.0 was successfully implemented across all 37 Passport Offices in India, along with their respective 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 450 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) on 26 May 2025.

Subsequently, GPSP V2.0 was launched across Indian Embassies and Consulates worldwide on 28 October 2025.

The statement noted that the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0 is designed to create a digitally integrated ecosystem connecting all stakeholders involved in passport services, with a focus on efficiency, transparency, and user convenience. With AI-powered chat and voice bots, citizens can get help while filling out applications or when they have passport-related grievances. The new and improved passport website and mobile app give users a better experience through features like auto-filled forms, simpler document uploads, and easy online payments using UPI or QR codes.

The introduction of e-Passports, alongside PSP V2.0, marks another significant milestone for the Ministry. The e-Passport is a hybrid passport that combines both paper and electronic elements. It features an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and an antenna, which store and secure the holder's data in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

Critical information printed on the data page is also stored electronically on the chip, enabling enhanced security and authentication.

It further added that, going forward, all newly issued passports will be e-passports, while existing non-electronic passports will remain valid until their expiration.

The launch of PSP V2.0, GPSP V2.0, and the introduction of e-Passports reaffirm the Ministry's commitment to meet international standards and facilitate faster, more secure, and smoother travel for all Indian passport holders. It is also a fitting symbol of the Government's commitment to leveraging technology for enhancing Ease of Living of the citizens of India", the statement said.

