MEA appoints Mayank Joshi as India's next High Commissioner to Jamaica 

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Mayank Joshi has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Jamaica, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

According to MEA, Joshi is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 2003 batch. Presently, the diplomat is serving as Deputy Chief of Mission in India's Embassy in Tokyo. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

According to the MEA statement, India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial and friendly relations based on common linkages of history, parliamentary democracy, membership in the Commonwealth, English language and the love of cricket.

