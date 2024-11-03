"MEA did what was right," Former Ambassador KP Fabian on India-Canada relations

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Former Ambassador, KP Fabian on Thursday offered critical insights into the current strain between India and Canada, pointing to missteps in diplomacy by the Canadian government and highlighting India's measured response.

Tensions between the two nations recently escalated following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims in Parliament of "credible allegations" implicating India in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Speaking on India's recent diplomatic actions, Fabian remarked, "I think MEA did what is right - it had to be done. You may note that the MEA spokesperson said 'Canadian High Commission representative.' Conventionally, you summon the High Commission, or the Acting High Commissioner, the Ambassador, or the CDA, and in this case, the reference to the representative is significant."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently summoned a representative from the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi to address ongoing tensions. This meeting followed a prior summoning of the Acting High Commissioner and other Canadian diplomats, who were later asked to leave India. The unusual designation of the "representative," rather than a senior diplomat, suggested India's intentional decision to signal displeasure diplomatically.

Commenting on Canada's approach to addressing concerns, Fabian criticised its handling of allegations against India, noting, "Let us assume that Canada had good reason to come to the conclusion that there was some reason to believe in the likely involvement of the Home Minister of India. If that was the case, the correct thing would have been to talk to India through diplomatic channels rather than rush to the media. This shows that the current government of Canada is not looking for de-escalation, and it is not a good idea."

According to Fabian, Canada's swift public accusations without prior diplomatic dialogue have hindered opportunities for de-escalation. Canada's decision to publicise allegations has fuelled tensions, with no apparent moves toward easing the strain, he said.

Additionally, the former Ambassador highlighted that several Indian consular officials stationed in Canada were reportedly subjected to "audio-video surveillance," a move he condemned as "contrary to diplomatic norms." He argued, "It is for Canada to deal with it diplomatically, not subject them to surveillance... Canada is acting contrary to diplomatic norms."

The worsening relationship has sparked debate on both sides regarding diplomatic protocol, with Fabian's insights underscoring the complexities of resolving such allegations through conventional diplomacy.

