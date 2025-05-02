MEA expresses condolences after Nepali student's death at KIIT, says safety of international students crucial for India

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Following the death of a Nepali female student at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its deepest condolences and stated that the Odisha government has extended support for the family, and a thorough investigation is being conducted by the state police.

In a statement released on Friday, the MEA stated, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time."

"Ministry of External Affairs has been in constant touch with the Odisha State Government since we became aware of the tragic incident. The State Government of Odisha has extended full support to the family of the deceased, and a thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha Police," it added.

The MEA further said that the safety, security and well-being of all international students is a priority for the Indian government.

"Government of India takes the safety, security and well-being of all international students very seriously. We remain in close contact with the Nepali authorities, the Odisha State Government as well as KIIT management to ensure real-time communication and coordination in this matter," MEA said.

The Nepal Embassy in New Delhi also expressed condolences and said that they were coordinating with MEA, Odisha government, police and the university for a "thorough investigation."

Sharing a post on X, the Nepal Embassy wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family."

"Prayers for her eternal peace. We're closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt., police & the university for a thorough investigation," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba had said that diplomatic initiatives have been initiated to investigate the death of the student at KIIT.

In a post on X, the Foreign Minister said, "Immediately after the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated diplomatic initiatives to investigate the truth of the incident through high-ranking officials of the Government of India, the Government of Odisha, and the Nepali Embassy in Delhi."

Furthermore, Deuba also expressed condolences to the family of the Nepali student, Prisa Sah and said, "The incident of Prisa Sah, a Nepali student studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Odisha, India, being found dead in her hostel room has left us deeply saddened. I pray for the eternal peace of Prisa's soul and express my deepest condolences to her family at this sad hour."

Sah, a first-year B.Tech, Computer Science student studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, was found dead inside her hostel room on Thursday evening.

This is the second incident of the death of a Nepali female student at the same university to be reported within three months. Earlier in February, Prakriti Lamsal also had taken her own life at the same university.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor