MEA highlights talks with Zelenskyy, tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by PM Modi during Ukraine visit

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 : Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine and said that during his trip, PM Modi held discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, paid homage to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, emphasising Gandhi's message.

Sharing a video on X handle, Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi is returning after finishing his historical trip to Ukraine. This is the first time that our Prime Minister from India has visited this country. This morning, he had a conversation with the President of Ukraine and he started by paying homage to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi)."

He further said, "There is a statue of Bapu in a garden here, where PM Modi paid tribute to him and reminded people of his message."

Notably, PM Modi on Friday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and emphasized the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace in shaping a harmonious society.

Prime Minister underscored the timeless relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace in building a harmonious society. He noted that the path shown by the Mahatma offered solutions to present-day global challenges, a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Mahatma Gandhi's statue, located in the 'Oasis of Peace' park in Kyiv, serves as a beacon of hope and peace for humanity.

The Prime Minister also shared a picture on his X handle and said, "Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kyiv. The ideals of Bapu are universal and give hope to millions. May we all follow the path he showed to humanity."

The Gandhi statue, symbolising the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue of the Mahatma at AV Fomin Botanical Garden was unveiled in 2020 on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Memory of Children honours the children whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion.

